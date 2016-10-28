FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shareholder backs Braas Monier in rejecting Standard Industries' offer
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 28, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Shareholder backs Braas Monier in rejecting Standard Industries' offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A shareholder of German roof tile maker Braas Monier BMSA.DE has supported the company’s rejection of a takeover offer by U.S. group Standard Industries [GAFCO.UL], saying the bid significantly undervalued the German firm.

“(We) have identified Braas Monier as a company that is dramatically undervalued in the public equity market,” shareholder Lucerne Capital Management, which holds 5 percent of Braas Monier’s shares, said in a letter to the company’s management board seen by Reuters.

In mid-September, family-owned Standard Industries made its offer of 25 euros ($27.30) in cash per share, valuing Braas at $2.1 billion including debt.

But the German group opposes the offer, saying it does not include a premium and significantly undervalues the company and its future prospects. It has called on its shareholders to reject the deal.

Lucerne said it saw the fair value of shares in Braas Monier at least 35 euros per share, adding it believed the company was able to achieve that value on a stand-alone basis.

Braas Monier shares traded at 26.34 euros at 0900 ET on Friday.

($1 = 0.9157 euros)

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.