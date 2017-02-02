FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Opioid addiction implant maker Braeburn Pharma pulls IPO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 2, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 7 months ago

Opioid addiction implant maker Braeburn Pharma pulls IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.

The company, which filed to go public in late December, was expected to offer about 7.7 million shares in the price range of $18-$21 per share. bit.ly/2jAS1vV

This decision does not preclude Braeburn and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners from considering an IPO or an alternative financing in the future, the company said in an emailed statement.

The U.S. healthcare industry is facing considerable uncertainty. President Donald Trump has accused drugmakers of "getting away with murder" and vowed to repeal and replace Obamacare. He, however, has promised to speed up approvals and ease regulations.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.