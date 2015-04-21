FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's BrainStorm says stem cell drug benefits ALS patients
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
April 21, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's BrainStorm says stem cell drug benefits ALS patients

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics said a mid-stage clinical trial of its adult stem cell treatment showed a “statistically significant” effect in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

According to the ALS Association, 5,600 people in the United States are diagnosed each year with the neurodegenerative disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, which has severely disabled British physicist Stephen Hawking.

New data to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology annual meeting on Tuesday show that six months after a single administration of the stem cell treatment called NurOwn there was a statistically significant improvement in the rate of decline in Forced Vital Capacity, which measures the amount of air a person can dispense from the lungs.

There was also improvement in the rate of decline in the ALS Functional Rating Score, which tests 12 different functions.

In addition, patients who received NurOwn through an intramuscular injection showed an improvement in the rate of decline in muscle mass in the right arm, the site of NurOwn administration, as compared to the left arm.

“Given the nature of ALS and lack of effective therapies, a treatment that could even modestly slow progression would be welcomed by patients and physicians,” said Dimitrios Karussis of Hadassah University Medical Center, the principal investigator for the study.

In October the U.S. Food and Drug Administration designated NurOwn as a “fast-track” product to treat ALS.

BrainStorm, which is also conducting clinical trials at three sites in the United States, plans to move to a study in the next few months to see if the results can be amplified with repeated doses.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.