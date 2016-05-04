FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil prosecutors ask to investigate President Rousseff: Globo
May 4, 2016 / 1:58 AM / a year ago

Brazil prosecutors ask to investigate President Rousseff: Globo

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures as she attends the May Day celebrations in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot has asked the Supreme Court to open an investigation of President Dilma Rousseff as part of a massive corruption investigation involving state-run oil firm Petrobras, Globo News reported on Tuesday.

The lower house of Congress voted to impeach Rousseff on unrelated charges of breaking budgetary laws last month and the Senate must now decide whether to open a trial, at which point she would be suspended from office.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler

