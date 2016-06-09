FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sysco gains EU approval for $3.1 billion UK food distributor buy
#Deals
June 9, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Sysco gains EU approval for $3.1 billion UK food distributor buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Sysco Corp (SYY.N), the largest U.S. food distributor, secured EU antitrust approval on Thursday for its $3.1 billion bid for UK peer Brakes Group which will expand its footprint in Europe.

The European Commission said the deal would not have a negative effect on consumers, hospitals, schools and other clients which purchase chilled, frozen and ambient food from the companies.

Brakes, which started as a poultry supplier in 1958, has businesses in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Sweden, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg. Sysco unveiled the deal in February.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
