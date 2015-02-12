FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BW Offshore says five killed in Brazil explosion were its workers
February 12, 2015 / 3:44 PM / 3 years ago

BW Offshore says five killed in Brazil explosion were its workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - All five people killed in an explosion aboard a BW Offshore oil and gas production vessel in Brazil were the company’s employees, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The “vast majority” of workers on the vessel were Brazilian nationals and there were no Norwegians on board, BW Offshore’s Torfinn Buaroey told Reuters.

The floating production storage and offloading vessel, working for Petrobras suffered an explosion on Wednesday, which also injured ten workers, two of whom are in critical condition.

Four remain missing.

BW Offshore declined to discuss the nationality of the workers that were killed.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

