Brazil's Petrobras and Odebrecht in talks to revise Braskem shareholder accord: filing

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA began discussions with construction company Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] to revise the shareholder accord in petrochemical company Braskem SA, the oil company said on Tuesday.

In securities filings, Petrobras, as the oil company is known, and Braskem said the revision aims to improve the relationship between partners. Odebrecht has a 50.1 percent stake in Braskem and Petrobras owns 47 percent.