Brazil antitrust body aims to erase tortuous past

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Long seen as a classic example of Brazil’s legendary red tape and slow-moving institutions, antitrust regulator Cade is racing to clean up its act to keep pace with a boom in corporate takeovers in the world’s sixth-largest economy.

The Council for Economic Defense, as the Cade is formally known, is undergoing a major makeover after a new law increased its powers and created a “pre-merger” approval process instead of the costly and sometimes messy “post-merger” system.

“Six months ago, not many people would have believed that we were going to have a new headquarters, a new legal framework, a new team and structure,” Vinicius de Carvalho, the new head of Cade, said in an interview in his brand-new office in a towering glass building in the capital Brasilia.

“We want to do the right thing, and do the right thing more quickly,” Carvalho said in the interview on June 25, on the condition that it only be published this week.

A 34-year-old attorney specialized in commercial law, Carvalho has ambitious goals like reducing the case load by half, speeding up the examination of mergers and acquisitions, and deciding on a long list of old cases in less than a year.

Carvalho and his six fellow board members at Cade are part of a new generation of young technocrats in President Dilma Rousseff’s administration, which is seeking to streamline old bureaucracies and make Brazil a friendlier place to invest.

There has been some success so far, notably the creation of a Civil Aviation Ministry. The new ministry streamlined government control of the sector and helped forge $14 billion in private contracts earlier this year for improvements to Brazil’s booming airport sector.

DORMANT FOR DECADES

The overhaul of Brazil’s antitrust law mandates that the Cade filter through cases by the size of companies so that the council prioritizes the most important cases. The law also requires Cade to rule on cases within a year, a major shift for an agency that took as long as a decade to decide on some deals.

Created in 1962, the Cade was largely inactive for three decades and was mainly used to hunt down businesses that breached government-imposed price freezes in the hyperinflation years of the 1980s and 1990s.

As the number of mergers and acquisitions started to surge along with Brazil’s economic boom of the last decade, the Cade struggled to keep up.

In an emblematic case that critics say highlighted its inefficiencies, the Cade in 2004 retrospectively vetoed Nestle’s purchase of Brazilian chocolate maker Chocolates Garoto. The case is still being challenged in court.

Investors and consumer groups alike complain that the Cade has dragged its feet on key cases and is way too lax, often approving deals that create near monopolies in certain areas.

Consumer advocates frowned upon the 1999 merger of Brazilian brewers Antarctica and Brahma that later created the world’s largest brewer Anheuser Busch InBev. The giant brewer controls most of the Brazilian beer market.

Brazil watchers are anxious to see if the Cade can make good on its promises and become more agile and rigorous like the antitrust agencies of Europe and the United States.

“A big challenge for us is to do our job with efficiency, speed and with enough intelligence so that the speed does not affect the effectiveness of our decisions,” Carvalho said.

LOWERING THE ‘BRAZIL COST’

The history of inefficiencies at Cade are part of what investors have dubbed the infamous “Brazil Cost”: a lethal mix of bureaucracy, complex taxes and legislation, and poor infrastructure that drives up business costs and hampers economic growth in Latin America’s largest country.

Brazil ranked 126th, behind Bangladesh and Rwanda, in the latest World Bank survey that assesses the ease of doing business in 183 countries. It takes more than twice the time to start a business in Brazil than the rest of Latin America and nearly seven times longer for companies to prepare their taxes, according to the World Bank survey.

The new Cade wants to tackle those inefficiencies in one of the world’s hottest emerging markets for mergers and acquisition activity. The volume of transactions rose in the first half of the year despite an economic slowdown, with companies announcing $44.7 billion worth of deals, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“I see a direct relationship with the lowering of the ‘Brazil cost’ because we will diminish legal uncertainty,” said Carvalho. “We will take a major step forward by improving predictability and judicial security at a very small cost.”

The new antitrust regulation limits the Cade’s oversight of deals to those in which the acquiring company earns at least 750 million reais ($377.08 million) in annual revenue and the other party a minimum of 75 million reais. Previously, the minimum was set at 400 million reais for the larger party and 30 million reais for the smaller one.

That filter and the 200 new staffers to come on board will allow the Cade to devote more time to examine competition in specific sectors and hone in on suspected cartels or monopolistic practices, Carvalho said.

“You have a series of (competition) issues that are evolving very quickly in Brazil,” Carvalho said. “We need rules for that new antitrust environment in Brazil and that will be our key task for the coming years.”