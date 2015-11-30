Brazil prosecutor asks top court to keep Esteves jailed indefinitely

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Prosecutor-General Office asked the Supreme Federal Court on Sunday to keep billionaire financier André Esteves jailed indefinitely.

In a statement, the office said the request was made to Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, who is investigating the case at the country’s top court. In a phone interview, Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, Esteves’ lawyer, said he and his client have not been informed of the request.

Prosecutors obtained permission to issue an arrest order for Esteves, which was issued on Nov. 25, for five days. G1, the online news service of O Globo, said Zavascki changed the status of Esteves’ imprisonment from temporary to preventative, which has no deadline.