FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil prosecutor asks top court to keep Esteves jailed indefinitely
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
November 30, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil prosecutor asks top court to keep Esteves jailed indefinitely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Prosecutor-General Office asked the Supreme Federal Court on Sunday to keep billionaire financier André Esteves jailed indefinitely.

In a statement, the office said the request was made to Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, who is investigating the case at the country’s top court. In a phone interview, Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, Esteves’ lawyer, said he and his client have not been informed of the request.

Prosecutors obtained permission to issue an arrest order for Esteves, which was issued on Nov. 25, for five days. G1, the online news service of O Globo, said Zavascki changed the status of Esteves’ imprisonment from temporary to preventative, which has no deadline.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Roberto Samora and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Jeb Blount; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.