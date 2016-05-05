Brazil auto production falls 13.6 percent in April vs year ago

Labourers work on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil fell 13.6 percent BRAOPM=ECI and sales tumbled 9.1 percent BRASLM=ECI in April from March, according to data released by industry group Anfavea on Thursday.

Brazil until recently was one of the world’s five biggest auto markets and a major base of operations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).