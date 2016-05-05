FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil auto production falls 13.6 percent in April vs year ago
May 5, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

Brazil auto production falls 13.6 percent in April vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Labourers work on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil fell 13.6 percent BRAOPM=ECI and sales tumbled 9.1 percent BRASLM=ECI in April from March, according to data released by industry group Anfavea on Thursday.

Brazil until recently was one of the world’s five biggest auto markets and a major base of operations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

