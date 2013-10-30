FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil court confirms oil company OGX filed bankruptcy petition
#Business News
October 30, 2013 / 7:25 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil court confirms oil company OGX filed bankruptcy petition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA filed a petition for bankruptcy protection in a Rio de Janeiro court on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the court’s press office said.

Reuters had earlier reported the filing by Rio de Janeiro-based OGX citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

The case will be heard in the 4th Corporate Section of the Justice Tribunal of Rio de Janeiro State, the spokeswoman said. The case number is 0377620-56.2013.8.19.0001.

Reporting by Jeb Blount

