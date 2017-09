RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s BNDES development bank [BNDES.UL] aims to reach loan disbursements of around 170 billion reais ($56 billion) in 2015, of which 60 billion reais will go to infrastructure investments, the bank’s head of infrastructure Nelson Siffert said on Wednesday.

