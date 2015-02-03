FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil sovereign debt sales on hold amid Petrobras scandal: source
#Business News
February 3, 2015 / 11:19 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil sovereign debt sales on hold amid Petrobras scandal: source

Luciana Otoni

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is putting global bond sales on hold due to a widening corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras, a member of President Dilma Rousseff’s economic team said on Tuesday.

“There’s no window [for a foreign debt sale],” the source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the government’s plans.

Investor confidence in Brazil has been rattled by a growing fiscal deficit, stagnant economy and evidence of a price-fixing, bribery and political kickback scheme at the oil firm known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA).

Brazil’s last foreign debt sale, in September, was a $1 billion reopened offering of dollar-denominated global bonds due in January 2025 BRAGLB25N=RR.

There are no plans yet for meetings between Brazil’s economic policymakers and foreign investors, according to the government source. So-called road shows are often scheduled in advance of global bond sales.

Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
