FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil judge removes "Fifty Shades of Grey" from town's shops
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
January 18, 2013 / 11:05 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil judge removes "Fifty Shades of Grey" from town's shops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

E L James, author of Fifty Shades of Grey, poses for photographers during a book signing in London September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A judge in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state has confiscated copies of wildly-popular trilogy “Fifty Shades of Grey” and other erotic books from two stores, saying proprietors must seal the novels to prevent children leafing through them.

Police and judicial officials in the Rio town of Macae seized 64 books including 11 copies of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” series by British author E.L. James after the shops flouted Brazilian laws by failing to conceal erotic images and content deemed inappropriate for under-18s.

Officials will return the books within five days if the bookshop proprietors ensure they are sealed before being put back on display.

Judge Raphael Baddini de Queiroz Campos from the local family tribunal acted after finding a group of children gathered around a window display at one of the town’s bookshops where erotic content was on display, the Rio de Janeiro justice service’s web site said.

Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.