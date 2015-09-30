Brazil's Rousseff to tap defense minister for chief of staff: source

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff plans to name Defense Minister Jaques Wagner chief of staff in a Cabinet reshuffle aimed at downsizing Brazil’s government and shoring up support for her beleaguered administration, a government source said on Wednesday.

Wagner, the former two-time governor of the state of Bahia, will replace Aloizio Mercadante, who will move to the education ministry, said the source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Rousseff is expected to announce this week the elimination of 10 of her government’s existing 39 ministries.

The reshuffle is designed to cut costs at a time when Rousseff is struggling with a recession, political gridlock and public expenditures that have soared in recent years.

It is also a chance to give more posts to the PMDB, Brazil’s largest party and a demanding partner within Rousseff’s government coalition.

Rousseff’s popularity is stuck at a three-decade low for a Brazilian president, according to a poll published on Wednesday that showed Brazilians are most unhappy with high taxes and interest rates in the midst of a recession.

The source, who requested anonymity because the decision remains private, did not say who could replace Wagner as defense minister. Wagner is a close ally of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was in the capital this week advising Rousseff, his protégé and successor, on Cabinet changes.

The PMDB, which has leveraged the turmoil gripping Brazil to wrest concessions from Rousseff, has pushed for a new chief of staff because they consider Mercadante, a stalwart and founding member of the ruling Workers’ Party, a hurdle to their influence.

Rousseff initially resisted, the source said, but recently was convinced it would appease PMDB leaders and build support in a PMDB-controlled Congress that is weighing her austerity proposals and bids by Rousseff opponents to impeachment her.

“Wagner has a lot of political experience and will help improve relations with Congress,” said Welber Barral, of Brasilia-based consultancy Barral M Jorge. “His appointment can help her fiscal adjustment plans.”

Economists say that the ministry cuts are largely symbolic, projected to save only about 200 million reais ($50.4 million), a drop in the bucket considering her government on Aug. 31 projected a 2016 primary budget deficit of 35.5 billion reais ($8.95 billion)

The projected primary deficit, which excludes spending for interest payments, was one of the motives that led ratings agency Standard & Poor’s to downgrade Brazil’s debt to junk status earlier this month.

($1 = 3.9686 Brazilian reais)