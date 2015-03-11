Petrobras poses limited risk to Brazilian lender Caixa: JPMorgan

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The problems afflicting Petróleo Brasileiro SA are unlikely to pose serious risks for Brazilian state-run lender Caixa Econômica Federal, which would remain solvent even if the state-run oil producer has to repay debt early, analysts at JPMorgan Securities said on Wednesday.

While loan exposure to the company known as Petrobras has been a recurring theme for Caixa, debt acceleration seems improbable and the oil firm should meet its fundraising needs for this year, JPMorgan analysts led by Natalia Corfield said in a client note.

Corfield kept an “underweight” issuer rating on Caixa, which is wholly owned by Brazil’s federal government, as years of government pressure to ramp up access to credit and cut borrowing costs will keep weighing down capital. Earlier this year, JPMorgan adopted a “neutral” stance on Caixa’s foreign-currency debt as the risk stemming from Caixa’s deteriorating fundamentals seemed priced in.

However, Corfield moved Caixa’s yield curve “tactically to underweight.”

“We believe things can get worse – notably for public entities ... before they get better,” the note added.

This year, the spread on Caixa’s subordinated Tier 2, 7.25 percent bond due in 2024 widened about 0.72 percentage point, compared with a 0.3 point tightening in the CEMBI Latin IG Financials index, the note said.

Promising growth in oil exploration drove Brazil’s largest banks to increasingly extend loans to oil firms in recent years. Yet, the escalation of a police probe of a corruption scandal at Petrobras involving dozens of engineering and oil services firms that helped carry out large projects for the company is fanning concerns that some of those loans may not be repaid.

Corfield and her team expect most banks in Brazil, including Caixa, to increase loan-loss provisions in coming months, although it’s hard “to see at this stage a scenario of major losses given that loans are collateralized and not all companies in the segment will necessarily experience difficulties.”

Caixa’s exposure to Brazil’s oil, gas and petrochemical as well as construction sectors was around 36 billion reais ($11.6 billion) by December, representing 6 percent of its loan book and 61 percent of core equity.

“Even if we assume that Petrobras is Caixa’s largest borrower and its debt is all converted into losses, which is unlikely, Caixa would still remain solvent, by our analysis,” Corfield wrote.