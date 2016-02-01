FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio preps underway as carnival nears
February 1, 2016

Rio preps underway as carnival nears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO - Thousands of people hit the streets of Rio de Janeiro at the weekend for a traditional street parade ahead of the annual world-famous carnival celebrations.

    The revelers headed for what is known as “Christ’s Armpit” -- overlooked by the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue.

    The parade, which has taken place since the 1980s, was themed this year around Brazilian artist Bispo do Rosario.

    With one week to go before the carnival begins, technicians and samba dancers alike have been setting the stage with rehearsals at Rio’s Sambadrome.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
