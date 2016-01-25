Samba bands, dancers prep for Rio Carnival

RIO DE JANEIRO - Dancers in dazzling costumes sway to the rhythm of the music as samba bands rehearse in front of cheering crowds in the city’s Sambadrome before the start of the world-famous Rio Carnival next week.

Samba schools, which are mostly from poor neighborhoods, prepare and practice for months for the Carnival that attracts visitors from around the globe.

The Carnival, which begins on Feb. 5, precedes Ash Wednesday, the start of the abstinence period of Lent in the Christian church ahead of Easter.