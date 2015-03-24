Brazil's central bank says will not extend forex intervention program

An aerial view shows the headquarters of the Central Bank of Brazil (C) in Brasilia January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank announced on Tuesday it will not extend its currency intervention program past March 31, but will rollover all swaps expiring after May 1.

A combination of political problems at home and fears of higher U.S. interest rates has caused the real to hover near its lowest levels in a decade.

The program has provided investors with a daily supply of currency swaps, derivatives that offer protection against currency losses, since August 2013.

The bank has recently been offering $100 million worth of currency swaps in daily auctions Mondays through Fridays.