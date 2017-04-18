Brazil central bank chief cancels IMF trip for health reasons

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Central Bank President Ilan Goldfajn has canceled a trip to the United States this week due to a health emergency related to a herniated disc, which has prevented long flights.

Bank directors Tiago Berriel and Carlos Viana will replace Goldfajn at most events he had planned to attend overseas, including the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund, the central bank's press office said on Monday.

Goldfajn will keep up his agenda of activities at the bank and within Brazil.