3 months ago
Brazil's central bank says will act to keep markets functioning properly
May 18, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's central bank says will act to keep markets functioning properly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The central bank headquarters building is seen in Brasilia, Brazil May 16, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Thursday it was monitoring the impact of media reports that President Michel Temer gave his blessing to efforts to bribe a potential witness in a major graft probe and it would act to keep markets functioning properly.

"The Central Bank is monitoring the information recently released by the media and will act to maintain the full functioning of markets," the central bank said in a statement.

"This monitoring and action is focusing on the good functioning of markets. There is no direct and mechanical relation with monetary policy, which will remain focused on its traditional objectives," the bank said.

Reporting by Alonso Soto and Patricia Duarte; Editing by Daniel Flynn

