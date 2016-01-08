Brazil cenbank vows action to tame inflation after missing goal

The central bank headquarters building is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will remain vigilant and take the necessary measures to bring inflation back to the official target this year after missing the goal in 2015, the bank’s chief Alexandre Tombini said in a public letter on Friday.

Tombini is required by law to write a letter to the finance minister to explain why the bank failed to keep inflation within the official target range of between 2.5 and 6.5 percent.

Twelve-month inflation rose to 10.67 percent in December, its highest in more than 12 months.

