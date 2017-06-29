Brazil's Central Bank President Ilan Goldfajn looks on during a news conference next to Brazil's Economy Minister Henrique Meirelles and Brazil's Planning Minister Dyogo Henrique de Oliveira in Brasilia, Brazil June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA/ SAO PAULO Brazil's government on Thursday lowered its annual inflation target for the first time in more than a decade, cutting it from 4.5 percent to 4.25 percent in 2019 and 4.00 percent in 2020.

The reduction had been widely expected by economists and investors, according to Reuters polls conducted since January.

It follows a plunge in annual inflation from nearly 11 percent in early 2016 to 3.6 percent in June. BRCPIY=ECI

The new targets were set by the National Monetary Council, comprised of the heads of the finance and planning ministries and by the central bank chief.

"With inflation expectations anchored at lower levels, the economy could have lower structural interest rates," central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn told journalists.

Brazil maintained the tolerance range for the inflation target at 1.5 percentage points, which for the current target for 2017 and 2018 effectively means a ceiling of 6 percent and a floor of 3 percent.

A stronger commitment to low inflation could boost Brazil's long-term growth by reducing investors' uncertainty, without necessarily closing the door to further interest rate cuts by the central bank later this year, economists said.

"It is important to crystallize this moment of low inflation, that is the significance of lowering the target," Tony Volpon, an economist with UBS said on Tuesday. He served as a central bank board member until 2016.

Before the decision was announced, economists had been forecasting an annual inflation rate of 4.25 percent for the years of 2019, 2020 and 2021, according to a weekly central bank poll of economists released on Monday.

The central bank has been expected to cut its benchmark rate to 8.5 percent by December, from 10.25 percent currently. The bank has already lowered the benchmark rate by 400 basis points since October last year.

Brazil began targeting inflation in 1999. The 4.5 percent target had been first adopted for 2005, originally with a tolerance margin of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. In 2015, the government narrowed the range to plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Goldfajn had long said Brazil should aim for a target more in line with other emerging markets. Neighboring Latin American countries such as Mexico and Chile target inflation at 3 percent.

