Brazil's central bank casts doubt on rate hike as outlook worsens

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Tuesday signaled that a worsening recession could force it to abandon plans to aggressively raise interest rates to battle inflation, which recently hit a 12-year high.

In an unusual statement hours before the start of a two-day monetary policy meeting, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said policymakers will take into consideration the International Monetary Fund’s “significant” cuts to Brazil’s growth outlook for this year and 2017.

His comments considerably lowered market expectations for the bank to hike its benchmark Selic interest rate BRCBMP=ECI by 50 basis points to 14.75 percent on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Twenty-four out of 43 economists continue to predict a 50-point hike, while the rest expect either a smaller increase or no increase at all. In a Reuters poll last week, 48 out of 59 economists expected a 50-point hike.

The central bank has raised rates by 700 basis points since 2013, but has had scant success in stemming price rises. Annual inflation surged to 10.67 percent in December, more than double the official target of 4.5 percent, and inflation expectations for this year and next continue to rise as Brazil’s currency, the real, weakens and major cities raise bus fares.

As Latin America’s largest economy suffers through its worst recession in more than a century, Tombini is under pressure from politicians, unions and even some economists to avoid causing more harm to an economy that has shed 1.5 million jobs in the past year.

The central bank had signaled for weeks it would do whatever was needed to lower inflation, but President Dilma Rousseff’s administration is worried more rate hikes will hamper plans to revive the economy.

Dozens of union workers waving flags protested on Tuesday outside the central bank’s regional office in Sao Paulo.

‘MORE UNCERTAINTY’

Tombini’s surprise remarks prompted Banco Safra chief economist Carlos Kawall, a former Treasury secretary, and Brasil Plural chief economist Mario Mesquita, a former central bank director, as well as others to downgrade their forecasts for Wednesday’s meeting.

“Anything could happen now,” said Jankiel Santos, chief economist with Sao Paulo-based bank Haitong. “This adds more uncertainty to the meeting that concludes tomorrow.”

Brazil’s interest rate futures <0#2DIJ:> fell sharply after Tombini’s statement, showing that traders also see a greater chance the bank will keep rates on hold or raise them by a smaller 25 basis points. Rate futures point to a 77 percent chance the bank will opt for a more moderate rate increase, according to Thomson Reuters data. BCBWATCH

Some economists also expect another split decision by the central bank on Wednesday, which could signal lingering disagreements on the eight-member board. At the last central bank policy meeting in November, two directors dissented by voting for a 50-basis-point rate hike.

In his statement, Tombini said it was “significant” that the IMF cut Brazil’s growth outlook to a negative 3.5 percent in 2016 and zero growth in 2017. The IMF expectations were slightly worse than those in a weekly central bank survey of private economists’ estimates as well as the median forecasts in a Reuters poll. [ECILT/LTAM]

Fitch Rating, which stripped Brazil of its investment grade rating in December, on Tuesday said the country’s recession could be deeper than expected and it will only return to growth once political uncertainties subside.

The recession has kept Rousseff’s popularity near record lows as the leftist leader battles impeachment proceedings in Congress for allegedly doctoring fiscal accounts last year.