Chevron could have prevented Brazil offshore spill: regulator

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s national oil regulator will report on Thursday that Chevron could have avoided an offshore spill last November by following its own procedures manuals, the agency said in a statement.

The report, which follows months of investigation by the agency after a spill in the Frade field off Rio de Janeiro, will also say that the amount of oil that leaked into the ocean by the spill totaled 3,700 barrels.

Previously, Chevron and the regulator, known as the ANP, had estimated the spill between 2,400 and 3,000 barrels. Chevron, in a statement, said it believes that 2,400 barrels remains more accurate and that it would “analyze the ANP’s estimate.”

In the statement, the U.S.-based company said it “acted diligently and appropriately, and in accordance with the best practices in the oil industry.” It’s response to the spill, Chevron added, “was implemented according to the law, industry standards, and in a timely manner.”

The regulator detailed the conclusions in a statement after inquiries by Reuters. The full findings of the report are scheduled to be released on Thursday.