FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Christ statue lit in pink lights for breast cancer awareness
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 7, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Christ statue lit in pink lights for breast cancer awareness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue was bathed in pink lights on Monday to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Two non-profit groups, the Fundacao Laco Rosa (Pink Loop Foundation) and Americas Amigas (American Friends), organized the event to raise awareness about the disease.

“It is important,” said Vania dos Santos Maia, who started treatment for breast cancer last year. “If we don’t have the support, if we don’t meet up with other people living with the same problem, if would be really tough.”   

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.