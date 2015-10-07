Brazil's Christ statue lit in pink lights for breast cancer awareness

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue was bathed in pink lights on Monday to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Two non-profit groups, the Fundacao Laco Rosa (Pink Loop Foundation) and Americas Amigas (American Friends), organized the event to raise awareness about the disease.

“It is important,” said Vania dos Santos Maia, who started treatment for breast cancer last year. “If we don’t have the support, if we don’t meet up with other people living with the same problem, if would be really tough.”