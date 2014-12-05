Asia coffee traders see opportunity in smaller Brazil crop

Workers carry pipes to install an irrigation line in a coffee farm in Santo Antonio do Jardim February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

HO CHI MINH CITY (Reuters) - Traders in Asia hope forecasts of a reduced 2015/16 coffee crop in No.1 producer Brazil could prompt more roasters to switch to the robusta bean churned out in countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

Unprecedented drought has hit crops in Brazil, which grows both robusta and more expensive arabica, with traders at a conference in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City saying the 2015/16 harvest could be 44-50 million 60-kg bags. Some of the traders’ companies have operations in Brazil.

The 2015/16 crop is widely expected to be reduced by the stifling of new branch growth on many arabica trees after the drought this year, and estimates have ranged widely from below 40 million bags to 53 million bags.

Forecasts for Brazil’s harvested 2014/15 crop to date range from 40.1 million bags to 55 million bags.

A smaller crop in Brazil could push arabica prices higher, said a foreign trader based in Vietnam. He forecast 47 million bags for the 2015/2016 crop.

“If it’s 2 to 3 million bags less than 47, that’s critical, that could be explosive (for prices),” he said. Climbing prices for arabica could boost the appeal of cheaper, though more bitter robusta.

Arabica coffee prices hit 2-1/2 year highs in October due to supply concerns triggered by drought and disease in traditional growers, before easing following rains late last month in Brazil.

“If prices are too expensive, why not take high quality robusta? It’s not a bad idea to switch your blends,” said William Van houcke, a trader at Group Sopex in Singapore.