Factbox: Brazil 2016-17 coffee production forecasts after drought
January 8, 2016

Factbox: Brazil 2016-17 coffee production forecasts after drought

(Reuters) - Commodity broker Marex Spectron said on Friday that it projected top grower Brazil’s 2016-17 crop could rise by around 8 million bags to 57.5 million to 58 million 60-kg bags, which could help create a small global surplus.

This is at the high end of 2016-17 forecast gathered by Reuters so far, with four other estimates ranging widely from 50 million to 62 million bags.

Coffee crop forecasts in top grower Brazil have been closely watched since a severe drought in early 2014 was followed by ongoing dryness in 2015, hurting crop development in different regions.

Below are estimates for coffee output (in millions of 60-kg bags) for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 crops:

SOURCE DATE BRAZIL BRAZIL BRAZIL BRAZIL GLOBAL GLOBAL SUPPLY/ SUPPLY/ STORY LINK:

ISSUED OUTPUT OUTPUT DEMAND DEMAND

2015-16 2016-17 ROBUSTA ARABICA 2014-15 2015-16 2014-15 2015-16

Marex Jan. 8 49.5 57.5-58 15.7-16.2 41.8 144.8 148.3 -4.7 -3.4

Spectron

Conab Dec. 17 43.24 11.19 32.05

CNC Dec. 7 47-49 11 37

Volcafe November 48.3 15.7 32.6 144.6 150 -5.1 -2.3

Cooxupe Nov. 18 50-55 12 38-43

Rabobank Nov. 14 48.4 58 16 42 -6.1 -2.7

Olam Nov. 13 60-62 145.9 -5 -4.8

Terra Forte Aug. 13 47.28 15.2 32.05

Intelligent Aug. 13 46.1 16 30.1

Coffee

Insights

Reporting by Marcy Nicholson

