Brazil, in reversal, blocks Peru coffee imports

Peruvian farmer Wilson Sucaticona's coffe "Tunki" is displayed at the coffee showroom at the Gastronomic Fair 'Mistura' 2010, where food and products from all over the country are displayed to promote Peruvian cuisine, in Lima, September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s government said on Thursday it would not allow imports of Peruvian coffee, reversing last month’s decision to open its market to its South American neighbor.

The about-face came after farmers and politicians from Brazilian coffee-growing states warned that crop pests from Peru could enter Brazil and questioned why the world’s top coffee producer and exporter would need to import beans.

“It would be like Norway importing codfish,” said Senator Ricardo Ferraço of Espirito Santo, Brazil’s top robusta-growing state.

The national coffee council said in a statement that it supported the reversal, which was published in Brazil’s official gazette on Thursday. The government had approved the import of coffee from Peru on April 30.

Coffee roasters in Brazil had welcomed the potential import of high-quality Peruvian beans into the world’s No. 2 coffee-consuming country, where consumers are developing more sophisticated tastes.