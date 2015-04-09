Brazil 2015/16 coffee output seen rising to 45.6 million bags

A worker walks past bags of coffee beans for export, that were suspended due to the restricted access to Port Santos, in a factory in Espirito Santo do Pinhal April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The world’s biggest producer, Brazil, will harvest 45.6 million 60-kg bags of coffee in the upcoming 2015/16 crop, up from 44.21 million bags this year, Wolthers Douque forecast in a report on Thursday, at the low end of recent trade house estimates.

Traders are closely watching Brazil coffee crop estimates after a 2014 drought reduced production and stunted branch growth for the 2015/16 crop. Trade house estimates gathered by Reuters since February range from 44 million bags to 49.75 million bags.

Brazil will harvest 34.2 million bags of arabica beans and 11.4 million bags of robusta, the report stated, following a crop tour last week and information from a team of agronomists.

“While the Espirito Santo robusta region suffered in December 2014-January/February 2015 (from) the same weather phenomena which happened in the South of Minas last January/February 2014, other regions in Brazil did recover strongly under plentiful rainfall this season,” wrote Christian Wolthers, chief executive of Wolthers Douque USA, a Florida-based green coffee importer.

“Plants looked quite lush and strong throughout the entire arabica regions, even the very high amount of pruned trees after last year’s drought, looked rejuvenated and ready to flower next October,” the report stated.