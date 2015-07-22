Brazil consumer goods earnings hurt by weak demand, high inflation

A customer looks at the prices in a supermarket in Sao Paulo January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Earnings at Brazilian consumer goods producers likely stagnated in the second quarter as high inflation and rising unemployment weakened demand, making it harder for companies to increase prices, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Both health, hygiene and beauty company Hypermarcas SA (HYPE3.SA) and cosmetics makers Natura SA (NATU3.SA) are expected to post slightly lower profits due to skittish consumers, higher promotional expenses and aggressive pricing, the survey showed.

The weak results are likely to reinforce the view that consumer-focused companies are feeling the brunt of a likely economic recession, reversing over a decade of uninterrupted retail growth.

J.P.Morgan analysts led by Andrea Teixeira suggested investors “move to the sidelines ahead of a poor second quarter” for Hypermarcas, as they downgraded their recommendation for the stock to “Neutral” from “Overweight.”

Sales at Hypermarcas likely grew faster than 12-month inflation of nearly 9 percent through June due to a focus on consumer segments where it could undercut rivals on pricing, boosting market share but weighing on its gross profit margin, they said.

Hypermarcas reports earnings over the weekend and analysts are likely to press on a Monday conference call for updates on plans to sell its diaper unit, which would trim debt and help to generate cash.

Higher corporate debt and rising interest rates probably drove up financial expenses, dragging on net income.

Weak sales may have presented an even greater challenge for Natura, whose premium cosmetics lineup appears to be suffering as Brazilians trade down and look to stretch paychecks, according to analysts.

Earnings are also likely to suffer from higher sales expenses and the severance costs from recent layoffs, they said.

Fragile demand has made it hard for Natura to raise prices enough to offset an excise tax that took effect this month, weighing on second-half earnings, according to analysts.

Natura posts financial results later on Wednesday.

Following are the average estimates of four analysts surveyed by Reuters, expressed in Brazilian reais:

NET REVENUE EBITDA NET INCOME

NATURA 1.910 bln 365 mln 166 mln

pct chg y/y +6 pct +3 pct -6 pct

HYPERMARCAS 1.261 bln 299 mln 126 mln

pct chg y/y +11 pct +10 pct +3 pct