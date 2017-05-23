FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 11:21 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Alpargatas says Joesley Batista resigns from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian sportswear and shoe maker Alpargatas SA, owned by corruption-ensnared J&F Investimentos, said on Tuesday that Joesley Batista and chairman Vincent Trius had resigned from its board.

Joesley Batista, controlling shareholder of family holding company J&F and its biggest asset JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, last week admitted to bribing thousands of politicians in a plea deal with Brazilian prosecutors.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb and; Sandra Maler

