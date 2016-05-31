FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bradesco denies Brazil police accusations in tax probe
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 31, 2016 / 10:13 PM / a year ago

Bradesco denies Brazil police accusations in tax probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA) denied Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco and two other senior executives tried to plot to avoid a 3 billion-real ($828 million) tax fine, as the police said in a report sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

In a statement, Bradesco reiterated that the bank had been acquitted in prior rulings and denied that Trabuco had met or gave the nod to negotiating with people promising to work out a reduction of tax fines. Trabuco did not participate in any meetings aimed at eliminating the fines, the statement added.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.