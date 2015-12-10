FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG woes show strength of Brazil financial system: banking group
#Deals
December 10, 2015 / 5:57 PM / 2 years ago

BTG woes show strength of Brazil financial system: banking group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The woes of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual have shown that the country’s financial system is robust and can bear difficult situations, Murilo Portugal, the head of Brazilian banking federation Febraban, said on Thursday.

Febraban told reporters at an end-of-year meeting that BTG Pactual had acted quickly to overcome the most difficult moments after its former chief executive Andre Esteves was arrested on Nov. 25 on obstruction of justice charges.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by James Dalgleish

