Brazil prosecutors say Eike Batista not target of current probe

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian commodities tycoon Eike Batista is not a target of the current phase of a sweeping corruption probe, but his voluntary testimony was key to the arrest of former Finance Minister Guido Mantega, investigators said at a news conference on Thursday.

Prosecutor Carlos Lima said the task force investigating graft at state-run oil company Petrobras sought the "preventive" jailing of Mantega, which is usually granted when there is risk of a subject fleeing or committing further wrongdoing. However, he said the judge overseeing the case instead ordered Mantega's "temporary" detention, while investigators assemble further evidence.