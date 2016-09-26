FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police say ex-finance minister oversaw bribes through 2013
September 26, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Brazil police say ex-finance minister oversaw bribes through 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian police said on Monday that former Finance Minister Antonio Palocci oversaw political kickbacks paid by construction giant Odebrecht [ODBES.UL] through at least 2013, two years after he had left office.

Investigators said at a news conference that Palocci, who was arrested on Monday in a sweeping corruption probe, kept a tally of at least 128 million reais ($40 million) in bribes paid to the Workers Party for contracts to build public works including subways and an airport.

Reporting by Brad Brooks; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn

