Brazil police say ex-finance minister oversaw bribes through 2013

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian police said on Monday that former Finance Minister Antonio Palocci oversaw political kickbacks paid by construction giant Odebrecht [ODBES.UL] through at least 2013, two years after he had left office.

Investigators said at a news conference that Palocci, who was arrested on Monday in a sweeping corruption probe, kept a tally of at least 128 million reais ($40 million) in bribes paid to the Workers Party for contracts to build public works including subways and an airport.