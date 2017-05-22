FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil top court ruling on Temer probe to await tape analysis
#World News
May 22, 2017 / 7:04 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil top court ruling on Temer probe to await tape analysis

Demonstrators hold a sign reading "Out Temer" during a protest against Brazil's President Michel Temer in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 21, 2017.Nacho Doce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Chief Justice Carmen Lucia Rocha decided on Monday that the Supreme Court will only rule on the suspension of an investigation of President Michel Temer when the federal police determines whether a key tape recording was edited.

The court opened an investigation on Friday based on a conversation, in which Temer appears to condone corruption, that was secretly recorded by billionaire meatpacker Joesley Batista, owner of JBS SA, as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors. Temer said the recording was tampered with and has called on the court to suspend the probe.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Dan Grebler

