A meatpacking company BRF SA's logo is pictured in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 17, 2017. Picture taken March 17, 2017.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian poultry producer BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) has begun breaking fertilized eggs to reduce chicken production, a source said on Thursday, after a bribery scandal raised sanitary concerns about Brazil's meat industry, hurting demand for exports.

BRF's press office denied the information.