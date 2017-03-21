FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Canada suspends Brazil meat imports from two plants in food scandal
#World News
March 21, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 5 months ago

Canada suspends Brazil meat imports from two plants in food scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada suspended meat imports from two Brazilian plants under investigation in a meatpacking scandal, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Tuesday, becoming the latest buyer to distance itself from the world's top beef and poultry exporter.

The food inspection agency said both plants were approved to export meat to Canada but neither had done so for six months.

Other nations, including China, Hong Kong, Mexico, Japan and Switzerland, have also curtailed meat imports from Brazil after a probe into corruption by health inspectors and the alleged sale of rotten products.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Writing by Tom Polansek; Editing by Peter Cooney

