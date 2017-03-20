China temporarily suspends imports of Brazilian meat after scandal: source

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has temporarily suspended imports of Brazilian meat from March 19 following a scandal in the South American country over the alleged bribery of health officials to allow the sale of tainted meat, a source said on Monday.

The source, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the information, said that suspension of Brazilian meat imports was a 'precautionary measure'.

The move followed a decision by South Korea to tighten inspections of imported Brazilian chicken meat and temporarily bar sales of chicken products by BRF SA's (BRFS3.SA), the world's largest poultry producer.