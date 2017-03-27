FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil's meat exports fell 19 pct last week to $50.5 mln a day: trade ministry
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 27, 2017 / 6:25 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's meat exports fell 19 pct last week to $50.5 mln a day: trade ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's meat exports fell by 19 percent last week to $50.5 million a day, versus the previous week, as a scandal from a police investigation into alleged bribery of health inspectors prompted some large importers to bar Brazilian products.

However, for the first four weeks of March as a whole, meat exports were up by 7 percent year-on-year at an average of $59 million a day, reflecting a strong general growth trend.

Saudi Arabia was the largest destination for Brazilian meat last week, following an import ban by China - which was the biggest importer last year. China lifted its import ban on Saturday.

Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Daniel Flynn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.