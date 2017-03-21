Hong Kong bans the import of all Brazilian meat amid inspection scandal

LAPA, Brazil (Reuters) - Hong Kong has banned all meat imports from Brazil, the Latin American nation's agriculture ministry said Tuesday, another blow from a police investigation into corruption among health inspectors and the alleged selling of rotten products by some meatpackers.

Hong Kong was the second-biggest buyer of all Brazilian meat last year, purchasing $1.6 billion worth according to the Brazilian government. China, the biggest export market for Brazil's meat, had temporarily banned imports until it better understands any possible dangers posed by Brazilian products.

South Korea on Tuesday reversed its decision to ban poultry imports from BRF SA, the world's largest exporter of poultry, saying it would rely on stepped-up inspections of meat coming from Brazil.