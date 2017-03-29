Meatpacker JBS announces furlough at 10 Brazilian beef plants

Employees are seen during a technical visit of Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi (not pictured) at the Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA in the city of Lapa, Parana state, Brazil, March 21, 2017.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's biggest meatpacker, said on Wednesday it would furlough workers at 10 of its 36 Brazilian beef plants after sales fell sharply due to a police probe into bribery of health inspectors in Brazil's meat industry.

A JBS press representative said the 20-day furlough would begin on Monday. JBS previously said that it would operate under reduced capacity in Brazil this week and do everything it could to maintain employment levels.