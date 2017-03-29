FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Meatpacker JBS announces furlough at 10 Brazilian beef plants
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 5 months ago

Meatpacker JBS announces furlough at 10 Brazilian beef plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees are seen during a technical visit of Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi (not pictured) at the Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA in the city of Lapa, Parana state, Brazil, March 21, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's biggest meatpacker, said on Wednesday it would furlough workers at 10 of its 36 Brazilian beef plants after sales fell sharply due to a police probe into bribery of health inspectors in Brazil's meat industry.

A JBS press representative said the 20-day furlough would begin on Monday. JBS previously said that it would operate under reduced capacity in Brazil this week and do everything it could to maintain employment levels.

Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

