5 months ago
Brazil's BRF says it continues some meat exports to Saudi Arabia
March 26, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 5 months ago

Brazil's BRF says it continues some meat exports to Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A meatpacking company BRF SA's logo is pictured in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 17, 2017.Paulo Whitaker

DUBAI (Reuters) - Brazil's BRF SA said it was continuing some exports to Saudi Arabia after the kingdom restricted Brazilian beef and poultry imports following accusations that bribery in Brazil allowed sales of rotten and salmonella-tainted meats.

Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had barred imports from four companies, including BRF, citing safety concerns.

But a spokeswoman for BRF told Reuters over the weekend that only one of its plants was covered by the order, without specifying the volume of exports affected.

"All other factories, including the plants that export to Saudi Arabia, remain functional," the company said in a statement.

Saudi authorities could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

