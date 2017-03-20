FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USDA tests Brazilian beef for pathogens amid meatpacking scandal
#Business News
March 20, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 5 months ago

USDA tests Brazilian beef for pathogens amid meatpacking scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has started testing all shipments of raw beef and ready-to-eat products from Brazil for pathogens, an agency spokeswoman said on Monday, as fallout from a meatpacking industry scandal there widened.

China, the European Union, South Korea and Chile curtailed meat imports from Brazil, the world's biggest beef exporter, after inspectors were accused of taking bribes to allow sales of tainted food.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

