FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Wal-Mart asks Brazil suppliers to clarify alleged bribes to officials
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 17, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 5 months ago

Wal-Mart asks Brazil suppliers to clarify alleged bribes to officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man talks on his mobile phone in front of a Wal-Mart store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 16, 2016.Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) has asked suppliers in Brazil to clarify alleged cases of meatpackers bribing health officials to subvert inspections, the retailer said on Friday.

Brazilian police raided the premises of dozens of meatpackers, including giants JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) and BRF SA (BRFS3.SA), as part of a probe into the alleged bribes. In a statement, the Brazilian unit of Wal-Mart said it fully trusts its internal food safety procedures. [nL2N1GU0P4]

Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.