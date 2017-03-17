Wal-Mart asks Brazil suppliers to clarify alleged bribes to officials

A man talks on his mobile phone in front of a Wal-Mart store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 16, 2016.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) has asked suppliers in Brazil to clarify alleged cases of meatpackers bribing health officials to subvert inspections, the retailer said on Friday.

Brazilian police raided the premises of dozens of meatpackers, including giants JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) and BRF SA (BRFS3.SA), as part of a probe into the alleged bribes. In a statement, the Brazilian unit of Wal-Mart said it fully trusts its internal food safety procedures. [nL2N1GU0P4]