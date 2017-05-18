FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil's Goldfajn says monetary policy not linked to political turmoil
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 18, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Goldfajn says monetary policy not linked to political turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Central Bank President Ilan Goldfajn, speaks during a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil March 31, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Thursday monetary policy has no relation with the current political situation, signaling that monetary policy will not be dictated by the ongoing political crisis.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting with Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, Goldfajn said the bank has several instruments to overcome the market volatility stemming from corruption allegations against President Michel Temer.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.