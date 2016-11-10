SAO PAULO Brazilian federal police said they carried out on Thursday two detention orders and 16 search and raid orders as part of a new phase of the so-called "Car Wash" corruption probe.

It did not disclose any specific targets of the judicial orders.

The new phase of the investigation concerns the relation between builders and executives at state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA , according to a police statement.

Federal police and prosecutors will offer more details in a press conference at 1200 GMT.

