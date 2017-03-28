FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil police raid brokerage firm for allegedly laundering 'Car Wash' cash
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 28, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil police raid brokerage firm for allegedly laundering 'Car Wash' cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CURITIBA, Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police on Tuesday carried out raids connected to the sprawling "Car Wash" graft probe, targeting money launderers who allegedly worked with former corrupt executives of state-run oil firm Petrobras.

Police said they raided the Advalor Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores brokerage firm in Rio de Janeiro, which they allege facilitated the movement of bribes from big construction firms to then-Petrobras executives, often to their overseas bank accounts. At least one former Petrobras executive has been arrested in Tuesday's operation so far.

Reporting by Sergio Spagnolo; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.