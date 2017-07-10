Brazilian President Michel Temer is seen at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BRASILIA The rapporteur for a Brazilian lower house committee examining a corruption charge against President Michel Temer recommended on Monday that the body vote to put Temer on trial.

Deputy Sergio Zveiter's recommendation was widely expected. The full 66-member committee is likely to vote later this week on the charge against Temer before the full house vote.

Under Brazilian law, two-thirds of the lower house's 513 members must approve the charge against Temer for it to move to the Supreme Court. The top court then must vote on whether it accepts the charge. I it does, Temer will stand trial and immediately be suspended from the presidency for up to 180 days. House Speaker Rodrigo Maia would temporarily take the presidency in that case.

